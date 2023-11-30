ADVERTISEMENT

Cyber police book case for operating fake FB account of former Bengaluru police commissioner to cheat people

November 30, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

Based on a complaint by one of the victims, police registered a case of identity theft and impersonation under the IT Act

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of former Bengaluru police commissioner Jyothi Prakash Mirji. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The cyber crime police have warned members of the general public against a fake FB account in the name of former police commissioner Jyothi Prakash Mirji, through which a person is seeking money from people citing an emergency.

Based on a complaint by Jabir Khan, a resident of Thanisandra who is one of the victims, the police registered a case of identity theft and impersonation under the IT Act on November 30. The accused had used the photograph of Mr. Mirji to make it appear like the social media account is genuine. The police are trying to track down the culprit.

The police said that this is the most common form of phishing as cyber crooks steal identities to lure gullible people and cheat them, adding that people should be careful and call the person concerned to cross check and make sure that the request is genuine.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US