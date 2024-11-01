Cyber frauds using Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) to con people

Cyber criminals are now making Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) calls claiming to be from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to make these calls sound credible. Gullible people who fall for this have lost money to these fraudsters.

A 77-year-old resident of Jayanagar became the latest victim of this modus operandi. He got an IVRS call, which claimed to be from TRAI, and said his SIM card had been flagged for illegal activities and will be blocked by evening. He was told to press 9 to connect to an ‘official’.

When he did so, the caller came on the line and claimed there had been a case registered against him at Mumbai airport police station and the caller sought details of his bank account on the pretext of an audit. As soon as he shared the details, his account was emptied. He lost ₹23.5 lakh

A senior police official said that earlier too fraudsters used to make calls claiming to be from TRAI and cheat gullible citizens. TRAI has been sending out SMSes clarifying that the authority doesn’t send messages or calls. However, now fraudsters have gone a step ahead and have been deploying IVRS to make their calls sound genuine, creating a facade of authenticity.

“Many people get scared and follow the instructions in the IVRS call and press the option button for clarification. Soon, the call will be connected to a fraudster who intimidates the person with false criminal cases. They get access to their victim’s personal details and bank accounts to transfer the money online to different mule accounts,” the official said.

TRAI has been sending awareness messages to mobile users. “TRAI never sends any message or makes any call for verification/disconnection/reporting unlawful activities of mobile numbers. Beware of such messages/calls in the name of TRAI. This may be potentially fraudulent calls and should be verified from customer care of service providers and reported to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) or Cyber Crime Helpline (1930), or Department of Telecom Chakshu Platform at https://www.cybercrime.gov.in”, reads a message from TRAI.