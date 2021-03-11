Cyber fraud: Three arrested for hacking into email account of retired police officer

11 March 2021 07:38 IST

They conned a friend of former DG&IGP Shankar Mahadev Bidri into giving them ₹25,000

The South East division police on Wednesday arrested three members of a gang from Nagaland who had allegedly hacked the email account of former DG&IGP Shankar Mahadev Bidri and cheated one of his contacts of ₹25,000.

Based on a complaint filed by Bidri, the cyber crime police tracked down the three men through the bank account they had used. “The accused have been identified as Thia Rit Samong, 31, Seropa Sesai, 27, and Ester Konyak, 28. They are part of a five-member gang that focused on cyber crime and targeted people online,” said a police officer.

The police have recovered details of 60 bank accounts, debit cards, 23 PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, four mobile phones and cash amounting to ₹2 lakh from the accused.

After hacking into Bidri’s account, they had sent e-mails to all his contacts seeking financial help for an emergency. In the e-mail, the accused gave bank account details for the money to be transferred. One of Bidri’s friends had responded to the mail and wired ₹25,000 to the account, which was how the scam came to light.

According to the police, Ester was assigned to collect bank details and debit card numbers from people. “Ester is a beautician by profession. She has been working in the city for the last four years,” said the police officer.

All three accused are in police custody, and efforts are on to track the other two gang members, James and Peter, who are on the run.