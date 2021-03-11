Cyber fraud: Three arrested for hacking into email account of retired police officer

The South East division police on Wednesday arrested three members of a gang from Nagaland who had allegedly hacked the email account of former DG&IGP Shankar Mahadev Bidri and cheated one of his contacts of ₹25,000.
Based on a complaint filed by Bidri, the cyber crime police tracked down the three men through the bank account they had used. “The accused have been identified as Thia Rit Samong, 31, Seropa Sesai, 27, and Ester Konyak, 28. They are part of a five-member gang that focused on cyber crime and targeted people online,” said a police officer.
The police have recovered details of 60 bank accounts, debit cards, 23 PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, four mobile phones and cash amounting to ₹2 lakh from the accused.
After hacking into Bidri’s account, they had sent e-mails to all his contacts seeking financial help for an emergency. In the e-mail, the accused gave bank account details for the money to be transferred. One of Bidri’s friends had responded to the mail and wired ₹25,000 to the account, which was how the scam came to light.
According to the police, Ester was assigned to collect bank details and debit card numbers from people. “Ester is a beautician by profession. She has been working in the city for the last four years,” said the police officer.
All three accused are in police custody, and efforts are on to track the other two gang members, James and Peter, who are on the run.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath