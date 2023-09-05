Cyber criminals dupe Defence personnel

September 05, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - Bengaluru

Cyber criminals have duped a Defence personnel and made away with ₹87,477.

The officer filed a complaint with the Commercial Street police on Friday. In his complaint, he said that he came across an ad on Instagram offering an iPhone for a discounted price of ₹6,000.

He contacted the number and the person asked him to pay an advance amount of ₹199 to book the phone.

He followed the instructions and waited for the delivery. On August 26, he received a call from a person claiming to be a courier executive informing him that the parcel in his name had been put on hold for pending dues and asked him to pay ₹6,000.

The person also sent a QR code to make the payment. When he made the payment, he realized a total of ₹87,477 had been deducted. He tried to contact the number but it was not reachable.

After repeated attempts to reach the person, he realized that he has been cheated and complained to the police.

Based on the complaint, the police are trying to track down the accused based on the contact number.

