ADVERTISEMENT

Cyber criminals dupe Defence personnel

September 05, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Cyber criminals have duped a Defence personnel and made away with ₹87,477.

The officer filed a complaint with the Commercial Street police on Friday. In his complaint, he said that he came across an ad on Instagram offering an iPhone for a discounted price of ₹6,000.

He contacted the number and the person asked him to pay an advance amount of ₹199 to book the phone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He followed the instructions and waited for the delivery. On August 26, he received a call from a person claiming to be a courier executive informing him that the parcel in his name had been put on hold for pending dues and asked him to pay ₹6,000.

The person also sent a QR code to make the payment. When he made the payment, he realized a total of ₹87,477 had been deducted. He tried to contact the number but it was not reachable.

After repeated attempts to reach the person, he realized that he has been cheated and complained to the police.

Based on the complaint, the police are trying to track down the accused based on the contact number.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US