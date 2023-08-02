HamberMenu
Cyber criminal uploads girl’s picture on site linked to escort service to extort father in Bengaluru

The cyber criminal claimed to have got the photo from the Facebook page of her father

August 02, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.
Police advice people to lock their profile on social media platforms to prevent cyber criminals from accessing their personal details, including photos.

Police advice people to lock their profile on social media platforms to prevent cyber criminals from accessing their personal details, including photos.

Bengaluru

An online fraudster uploaded a morphed photograph of a girl on a website popular for providing advertisement space for escort services to extort money from her father, in Bengaluru. Halasuru police registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

On July 29, a 45-year-old resident of Halasuru received a phone call from an unknown number. The person on the other side demanded money saying that he had hacked into the man’s Facebook account and has access to all the photographs uploaded on the social media network. At first, the man ignored the call, thinking it could not be true. 

After some time, he got a call from another number. The caller threatened to upload photographs and link them to an escort service. He demanded transfer of ₹12,000 immediately. Fearing for his family’s reputation, the businessman transferred the sum online.

About an hour later, the complainant for another call. The demanded more money,

According to the police, the businessman argued that he does not have any more money. The accused threatened to upload the businessman’s daughter’s picture on a site known to publicise escort services.

After a while, when he got a link where a morphed photo of his daughter that was posted on an escort service, the businessman approached the police.

Police advice people to lock their profile on social media platforms to prevent cyber criminals from accessing their personal details, including photos.

Related Topics

Bangalore / cyber crime

