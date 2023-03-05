ADVERTISEMENT

Cyber crime police probing another illegal telephone exchange operating in Bengaluru

March 05, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The cyber crime police have intensified the probe to track down an illegal telephone exchange, which has been operating in the city from the past many months.

The accused have availed the services of the mobile service provider and set up the illegal telephone exchange to convert international calls to local calls. This, according to the officials, is rampant in the city due to increasing demand. This is not only causing huge revenue loss to the State exchange but also posing threat to national security, a police officer said.

The racket came to light when K.N. Subba Reddy, a senior officer from the Department of Telecommunications, observed a large international call traffic on three local numbers and alerted the police.

Based on the complaint, the police booked the company, Infinity Solutions, and its people charging them under various section of IT Act, 2000 and also under, 1885.

