Cyber crime police crack online fraud case in 3 hours

Get bank to freeze account of culprit

In swift action, the cyber crime police of North East division, on Monday, cracked an online fraud and managed to freeze the culprit’s back account within three hours. The money was transferred online to the account by a woman who was desperate to purchase a drug to treat black fungus.

The complainant, a working woman, admitted her 65-year-old father to a private hospital three days ago after he was diagnosed with black fungus infection. The doctors asked her to arrange for Amphotericin B injection, which is in high demand but not easily available. The doctor shared a contact number of a person, which he reportedly got from a WhatsApp group.

The woman called the person who claimed to be a pharmacist. He offered to courier the medicine and asked her to transfer ₹1.3 lakh online.

Without wasting time, the woman transferred the money following which the accused switched off the phone.

After several attempts to reach him, the woman complained to the police.

The Cyber Crime and Economic Offences wing of the North East division swung into action and, with the help of bank officials, froze the recipient’s account, which was in Haryana in north India, before the money was withdrawn. The police are gathering details of the accused.

The police are also probing the doctor who shared the number.

“This is a common form of online fraud where conmen are luring people with life-saving drugs and cheating them,” said C.K. Baba, DCP North East.

The woman later arranged one dose of medicine for her father and continued to look for the remaining doses while police are awaiting court permission to withdraw the money transferred to the account that has been frozen.