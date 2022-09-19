Cyber crime police bust online racket in Bengaluru

Youth arrested; SIM cards, mobiles and debit cards seized

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 19, 2022 20:42 IST

The North East division cyber crime police on Sunday busted an online racket and arrested a 29-year-old college drop out who was allegedly part of the racket being operated in the city for many months.

The police have seized 150 SIM cards, six mobile phones and several debit cards which the accused was operating.

The accused, Shanid Abdul Hamid is suspected to be part of the racket to link SIM cards he was getting from different parts of the country and linking them to bank accounts to facilitate UPI transactions. Such linked SIM cards were being used for money transfer through online frauds, a police officer said.

Based on a tip off, a team of police raided the house in Thanisandra which Hamid had rented and seized the SIM cards, phones and bank documents from him. The police have taken Hamid into custody to track down his network.

