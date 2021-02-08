Cyber crime cell on the hunt of UPCL hackers

The culprits have demanded ransom in the form of bitcoins

The cyber crime cell of the CID is on the hunt for unidentified hackers who attacked the official website of the Udupi Power Corporation Limited. The corporation, which has offices in the city, had filed a complaint with the cyber crime cell, based on which the police took up a case on January 29.

The attackers have allegedly demanded payment in the form of bitcoins to not carry out a similar attack again, said the police.

In March-April 2020, the IT cell of the corporation discovered ransomware to encrypt two of the company’s systems. Some of the user information stored in the computer system was damaged, but was later recovered.

Later, the attackers sent a text message to the company demanding ransom in the form of bitcoins. “The company did not report the incident owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. We are now investigating the case,” said a senior official.