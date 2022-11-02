C.V. Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru is the second government facility in India to introduce QR code-based patient registration

Patients coming to the OPD are able to share their demographic and personal details with the hospital just by scanning the code

Patients visiting the State-run C.V. Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru no longer have to wait in long queues to get their out-patient registration (OPD) card. With the introduction of a QR code-based Fast Track Queue System for patient registration, patients coming to the OPD are able to share their demographic and personal details with the hospital just by scanning the code.

This helps reduce the time taken at the OPD registration counter, provides accurate data and, most importantly, avoids waiting in long queues. C.V. Raman General Hospital is the second government hospital in India, after the Centre-run Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) in Delhi, where the National Health Authority (NHA) has taken up a pilot project, to introduce the QR code feature. The QR code-based registration has been enabled under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

State Health Commissioner Randeep D., who is also the State ABDM Mission Director, told The Hindu that patients can avail fast track registration by using Ayushman Bharat Health Account Number (ABHA number). Over three lakh health records of patients have already been linked in public hospitals in Karnataka.

Pointing out that this is just the start of a shift towards a digital ecosystem, the Commissioner said, “With more people opting for fast track registration, this system will be rolled out in Jayanagar General and K.C. General Hospitals in November.”

How to cut the queue

“If a patient has an ABHA number, which is a 14-digit unique code validated using Aadhaar, registration is a two-step process. The patient can scan the hospital QR code, displayed at the registration counter, using a mobile phone and share the demographic profile with the hospital. This will generate a token number on the patient’s phone. The token number should be shown at the ‘fast track counter’ to get the OPD slip instantly,” he explained.

“In case the patient does not have an ABHA number, one additional step of creating ABHA is required. This can be done at https://healthid.ndhm.gov.in/register,” Mr. Randeep said.

“ABHA number-based fast track registration not only cuts down the wait time for patients visiting the hospitals, but also encourages hospitals to use digital registration systems since data entry is zero, except for minimal changes in the demographic details, if required. Almost all hospitals run by the Health Department in districts and taluks have e-hospital HMIS system, which is ABDM compliant,’ he explained.

Four hospitals in Karnataka have digitally linked patients’ ABHA IDs with health records

According to the NHA’s ABDM dashboard, four out of the top seven hospitals across India, which have digitally linked patients’ ABHA IDs with health records, are in Karnataka. These are K.C. General and Jayanagar General hospitals in Bengaluru, and district hospitals in Dharwad and Udupi.