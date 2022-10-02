Customs officials seize gold and e-cigarettes from three Dubai passengers in Bengaluru airport

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 02, 2022 20:44 IST

Customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport on Friday seized e-cigarettes and gold, which were being illegally smuggled from Dubai.

According to the officials, three passengers, who had come to Bengaluru from Dubai, were illegally smuggling gold weighing 729.3 grams, valued at ₹36.97 lakh. E-cigarettes worth ₹22.16 lakh have also been seized and a case has been registered.

In another incident, seven crude gold cut pieces of foreign origin, weighing 409 grams, were seized from a person who had come from Mumbai. A case has been registered by the Customs and an investigation is under way.

