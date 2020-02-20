Customs officials find drugs hidden in lace

Bengaluru

20 February 2020 09:19 IST

The incident came to light during a routine check at KIA

Alert customs officials on Tuesday busted an international drug smuggling racket and seized five kg of ephedrine, which was concealed in bobbins of embroidery lace and was slated to be couriered to Australia.

The incident came to light during a routine check at the air cargo terminal at Kempegowda International Airport.

An alert was raised after authorities found powder in the bobbins. They examined 45 plastic bobbins and found polythene pouches hidden within the folds. They were packed with a white crystal powder that was later identified as ephedrine. A total of 5.115 kg of the drug was discovered hidden in the packets.

Advertising

Advertising

Ephedrine is a primarily medication used to prevent low blood pressure during spinal anaesthesia but can be abused as a stimulant and an appetite suppressant. It can also be reportedly used to make crystal meth. According to officials, it is a controlled substance covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Further investigations revealed that the consignment was booked from Madurai by a Chennai-based exporter. Officials have obtained details of the exporter. Efforts are on to secure his custody to ascertain whether he is part of an international drug network.