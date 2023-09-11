HamberMenu
Customs officials catch two passengers smuggling 2.8 kg of gold paste

September 11, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, on Saturday caught two passengers and recovered 2.8 kilos of gold in the form of paste which they had concealed under their belts.

The duo from Chennai landed at the airport from Dubai and were trying to get out of immigration checks when the officials zeroed in on them based on passengers profile.

The duo had gone to Dubai and returned with the gold paste to be handed over to their contacts outside the airport. The total value of the seized gold is worth ₹1.6 crore, the officials said.

