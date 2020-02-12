Bengaluru

Customer dupes Amazon of ₹1.5 lakh

The Kadugodi police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly duped Amazon by replacing the products he had purchased with fake items and then claiming a refund. In this manner, the accused, Clifford Navis, duped the retail giant of ₹1.5 lakh in the last one month, the police said.

The cheating came to light when the in-charge of the sales department was checking inventory and realised that something was amiss. According to the complainant, the accused had bought a branded wristwatch, expensive electronics items, and jeans. He paid for them online.

“After the items were delivered, Navis contacted Amazon’s customer care and claimed that the goods were fake. He then placed a return order and claimed refund. This way, he kept the original items with him,” said a police officer.

