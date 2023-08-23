ADVERTISEMENT

Custom officials bust international wildlife trade racket at KIA, recover 234 reptiles and a dead baby kangaroo

August 23, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport busted an international wildlife smuggling racket and arrested a man carrying reptiles. 

Customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport busted an international wildlife smuggling racket and arrested a man carrying reptiles and the carcass of a baby Kangaroo concealed in trolley bags on Monday night.

The accused, a 32-year-old man from Chennai, was trying to pass through the exit gate of the international arrivals area when the officials of the Air intelligence confronted him. Upon checking his bag, they found a baby kangaroo suffocated to death. The officials also recovered a total of 234 reptiles, including pythons, chameleons, iguanas, turtles, and alligators concealed in the trolley bags.

These animals are listed in the appendices of Conventions of International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES). The reptiles have been rescued and handed over safely to the Forest Department.

According to officials, the accused is part of an international smuggling racket and further investigation is on to ascertain his network.

The accused claimed he was unaware on the contents of the suitcase as it was handed over to him at Bangkok and was ordered to take it to Bengaluru.

In another incident, Custom officials on Monday caught two passengers and recovered foreign cigarettes worth ₹8.16 lakh from them. The duo landed at KIAL from Bangkok and was trying to pass through the green channel when officials checked their baggage to find over hundreds boxes of foreign cigarettes.

The officials suspect that the duo are part of a ring which smuggle foreign cigarettes into the city market. Further investigation is on.

