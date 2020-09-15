Custody of accused in drug racket extended

Ragini Dwivedi has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days

Actor Ragini Dwivedi was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days on Monday in connection with the drug racket connected to the Kannada film industry. She has been in Central Crime Branch (CCB) custody after being arrested along with her alleged associates, including a government official Ravi Shankar, for allegedly peddling drugs in the city. The CCB questioned Ragini in detail after obtaining her custody thrice to ascertain her exact role in the racket.

While Ragini was remanded in judicial custody, actor Sanjjanaa Galrani has been taken into three days’ custody along with Ravi Shankar and party planner Viren Khanna for further investigation, a senior police officer said.

The CCB officials said they have taken custody of Sanjjanaa as they need to question her about the data retrieved from her mobile phone, which is linked to the racket. The other accused, including Prashanth Ranka, Simon, Rahul Thonse and Niyaz Mohammed, have been remanded in judicial custody. Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said that the custody of Viren and Ravi Shankar has been taken in another case registered in Banaswadi police station in 2018.

Ragini, who was present during the proceedings, appealed before the 1st ACMM to allow her to get treatment at a private hospital as she is unwell. However, the court rejected her plea and asked her to get the treatment at the prison hospital.

Meanwhile, the police continued analysing the data obtained from the mobile phones of the accused. Sources said they found photographs of Rahul posing with senior police officers, both serving and retired, and also with Revenue Minister R. Ashok, other politicians, film producers and businessmen. Rahul is also seen posing with a former BBMP councillor from the BJP. The police are verifying the time and date of the pictures to ascertain whether the officials have attended the parties hosted by Rahul.

Mr. Ashok said that he does not know Rahul. “He might have taken the photograph during a private programme I attended and clicking pictures does not mean that I am linked to his activities,” he said.