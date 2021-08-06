Custodial death: police officers give statement to CID

Continuing their investigation into the custodial death of a Congo national at J.C. Nagar police station, officials of the CID on Wednesday recorded the statement of the policemen who arrested Joel Shindani Malu before he allegedly suffered a cardiac arrest while in police custody.

The police are awaiting the FSL report to ascertain the exact cause of death. Doctors had opined that he had had a cardiac arrest when he was rushed to a hospital on Sunday night. The body was handed over to the embassy officials concerned on Wednesday after the autopsy, and further procedures were to be completed by the embassy to get the body to the family of the deceased.

CID officials recorded the statements of officers of J.C. Nagar station and eyewitnesses when Malu was taken into custody. They also analysed CCTV footage of the violence that broke out in front of the station after people from Africa gathered to protest his death.