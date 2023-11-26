ADVERTISEMENT

Curtains on Bengaluru’s first Kambala as coastal sport draws lakhs of people

November 26, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Riders race with their pair of buffaloes, on the final day of Bengaluru Kambala on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Lakhs of people gathered at Palace Grounds on Sunday for the second and final day of Kambala, the slush track buffalo race organised by the Kambala Committee of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod (Kerala) districts and the Bengaluru Kambala Committee (BKC).

The crowd at the event on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The audiences included scores of political leaders and members of the film fraternity, such as Rakshith Shetty, Upendra, Pooja Hegde, and Sanjjana.

People round a display at the Kambala on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The pair of buffaloes used in the popular Kannada movie Kantaara won gold medals in one of the events. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the public experienced some logistical issues on the first day, the second day was said to be smoother. One of the organisers claimed that the crowd on the second day was almost double that of the first day. The spectators said that this was not an issue as there were large screens broadcasting the events. 

BJP leaders B.S. Yediyurappa, B.Y. Vijayendra, and C.T. Ravi on the final day of Bengaluru Kambala on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

For many in the audience, this was the first chance to experience this cultural phenomenon. “Even though I am from South Canara, I had never watched Kambala as I live in Bengaluru. It made me very happy to see the cultural event so close to home in the city. I had read so much about it previously and it was an excellent experience to watch it,” said Suma Venkatesh, a resident of Sanjaynagar.

Actor Pooja Hegde on the final day of Bengaluru Kambala. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

She added that the food stalls at the event served authentic and tasty food while the exhibition was also informative. 

People round a display at the Kambala on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

While some visitors complained of traffic snarls on Ballari Road, the Bengaluru Traffic Police said that there were no traffic jams on Sunday owing to the event. 

People round a display at the Kambala on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

This is the first time the coastal sport of Kambala was organised in Bengaluru and the event saw political leaders from both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP coming together.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US