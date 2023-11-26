HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Curtains on Bengaluru’s first Kambala as coastal sport draws lakhs of people

November 26, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Riders race with their pair of buffaloes, on the final day of Bengaluru Kambala on Sunday.

Riders race with their pair of buffaloes, on the final day of Bengaluru Kambala on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Lakhs of people gathered at Palace Grounds on Sunday for the second and final day of Kambala, the slush track buffalo race organised by the Kambala Committee of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod (Kerala) districts and the Bengaluru Kambala Committee (BKC).

The crowd at the event on Sunday.

The crowd at the event on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The audiences included scores of political leaders and members of the film fraternity, such as Rakshith Shetty, Upendra, Pooja Hegde, and Sanjjana.

People round a display at the Kambala on Sunday.

People round a display at the Kambala on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The pair of buffaloes used in the popular Kannada movie Kantaara won gold medals in one of the events. 

Although the public experienced some logistical issues on the first day, the second day was said to be smoother. One of the organisers claimed that the crowd on the second day was almost double that of the first day. The spectators said that this was not an issue as there were large screens broadcasting the events. 

BJP leaders B.S. Yediyurappa, B.Y. Vijayendra, and C.T. Ravi on the final day of Bengaluru Kambala on Sunday.

BJP leaders B.S. Yediyurappa, B.Y. Vijayendra, and C.T. Ravi on the final day of Bengaluru Kambala on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

For many in the audience, this was the first chance to experience this cultural phenomenon. “Even though I am from South Canara, I had never watched Kambala as I live in Bengaluru. It made me very happy to see the cultural event so close to home in the city. I had read so much about it previously and it was an excellent experience to watch it,” said Suma Venkatesh, a resident of Sanjaynagar.

Actor Pooja Hegde on the final day of Bengaluru Kambala.

Actor Pooja Hegde on the final day of Bengaluru Kambala. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

She added that the food stalls at the event served authentic and tasty food while the exhibition was also informative. 

People round a display at the Kambala on Sunday.

People round a display at the Kambala on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

While some visitors complained of traffic snarls on Ballari Road, the Bengaluru Traffic Police said that there were no traffic jams on Sunday owing to the event. 

People round a display at the Kambala on Sunday.

People round a display at the Kambala on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

This is the first time the coastal sport of Kambala was organised in Bengaluru and the event saw political leaders from both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP coming together.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.