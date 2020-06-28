Bengaluru

Curfew on four Sundays from July 5 in Bengaluru

The Sunday curfew, announced by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday, will be effective for four Sundays from July 5 to August 2. On these days, only essential services will be allowed.

The order was issued by Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar on Sunday. Apart from the lockdown on Sundays, night curfew will be imposed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Earlier, night curfew was in place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. The order also stated that all govern-ment offices, including boards and corporations, will be closed on all Saturdays from July 10 to August 8. However, government offices offering essential services will be open.

