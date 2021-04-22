Curfew leads to confusion among industries

While Thursday saw huge confusion in the functioning of non-essential retail businesses, the weekend curfew till May 4 has caused another type of confusion in industries.

Though most industries function on Saturdays, several managements have decided to stop work on the day on account of the curfew being in place till May 4. In lieu, they have asked workers to compensate for the shutdown by working some other day or adjust from their leaves, which has caused resentment.

Trade union sources said that while the guidelines issued by the Chief Secretary on Tuesday are clear about smooth functioning of industrial activities during the curfew period, managements insist on shutting down. This has been reported from across Jigani-Anekal, Peenya and Bommasandra industrial areas, sources said. “It is against rules to force employees to trade their leaves or work some other day,” said sources.

According to industry sources, if big factories close abruptly, the supply chain will be affected, and it is not proper to insist on employees taking leave. “Industries that have offices in the city will be closed, and factories have to follow the standard operating procedure,” a source said.