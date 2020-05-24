Curfew ‘almost complete’: Police Commissioner

The 36-hour curfew on Sunday was for the most part successful in Bengaluru and Mysuru as vehicles remained off the road and most commercial establishments had downed shutters.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said the curfew was “almost complete and successful”, as it had passed off without any untoward incident. Restrictions will ease at 7 a.m. on Monday.

The Bengaluru police had barricaded most of the arterial roads to prevent movement of private vehicles, except for essential services. The heavy rain in the afternoon, too, ensured that people remained indoors. Though there was some traffic in the morning, enforcement of the curfew soon brought it under control, said senior police officials.

The curfew hit people who had come to the city as buses, autorickshaws and taxis were not operating. Several people were seen walking long distances with luggage to their residences in the city.

Sources said that concerned over the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases since the lockdown was eased, the government was keenly studying the impact of the Sunday lockdown on the numbers. “The recent spike is attributed to two causes: people from high-risk States such as Maharashtra testing positive in Karnataka and easing of lockdown restrictions. If the curfew leads to fewer number of cases being reported for this period, the government may consider extending ‘curfew’ by a few more days every week,” a senior official said.

Tension at border

Tension prevailed at the Karnataka–Tamil Nadu border, when the police barricaded even village roads that many people were using to bypass the Attibele check-post. The police had to resort to light caning during an altercation on one of the village roads. Tamil Nadu has been declared a high-risk State and people are not allowed to enter the State from there, except in exceptional cases where those entering have to undergo institutional quarantine.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai is learnt to have instructed the State police to tighten the borders and strictly implement institutional quarantine for those coming in from outside the State.

All markets remained closed on Sunday. With Id being celebrated on Monday in the city, this hit festival shopping. Community leaders and the government have called for offering prayers at home on Monday too.

In Mysuru, patients were permitted to visit hospitals. A couple of weddings were reported at temples, but the attendance was controlled.

The 36-hour curfew did not impact operations of Shramik Special trains and Rajdhani services in the city. On Sunday morning, a passenger train from Delhi with 400 people arrived at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna City Railway Station. They were taken to institutional quarantine after screening.

Shramik trains operate as usual

Ten Shramik trains were operated on Sunday from the city. SWR also operated trains from Mysuru to Purnia and Hosur to Bhagalpur in Bihar.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation ran 400 buses to ferry migrant workers from various camps to KSR city railway station, Cantonment and Chikkabanavara railway stations. At around 1.25 a.m. on Sunday, a train was also operated to Khordha in Odisha. “The train service was arranged at a short notice by the State government,” said an official.

A scheduled passenger train from Bengaluru to Delhi also left from the city at 8.30 p.m.

Woman gives birth on Delhi-bound train

There was celebration on a Delhi-bound passenger train after a woman on board gave birth to a baby girl en route. A lady doctor who was a passenger in the train helped deliver the baby before the train pulled into Delhi station. Both mother and baby are healthy, said SWR officials.

Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma told The Hindu that the woman boarded the train from Bengaluru with her husband on Friday evening. “Railway staff and a doctor who was travelling in the train helped the woman deliver the baby at around 5.30 a.m.,” he said.