Cultivate reading and time-management skills, IRS officer tells students at UPSC guest lecture

The Hindu Civil Services Aspirants’ Club organised the second Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) guest lecture session at the Global Academy of Technology in R.R. Nagar on Wednesday, in association with Shankar IAS Academy.

Jabeen Fatima J., Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, delivered the guest lecture and encouraged students to prepare for the Civil Services examinations by cultivating their reading and time-management skills. She shared her journey from an engineering student at PES to an UPSC aspirant and ultimately a Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax.

“Choose your friends wisely and keep them close. This was a very important takeaway for me during my time in Delhi. Even when a friend faced setbacks, we offered ideas and assistance because friends understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses better than anyone else. They truly become invaluable assets,” advised Ms. Fatima.

“The exam process is truly enjoyable. It teaches you how you can study. It tells you to read a newspaper in which you see a current affair that is happening or an event. Through this UPSC Civil Services preparation, you understand the nitty-gritties of the event. This kind of holistic understanding of any subject prepares you to learn any subject. It doesn’t require that a particular degree student can only appear for this exam. Any undergraduate student can appear,” she said.

She concluded by encouraging the students to follow their passion, and to be grateful for the support of their parents and friends.

Sammrat B., representative of Shankar IAS Academy, spoke on the fundamentals of UPSC exams and cleared the doubts of the students.