GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cultivate reading and time-management skills, IRS officer tells students at UPSC guest lecture

Published - October 24, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

A. Malvika Mahalaxmi
Jabeen Fathima, IRS, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, H.B. Balakrishna, Principal, Global Academy of Technology, and Sammrat B., senior faculty (social issues and internal security), Shankar IAS Academy, at the guest lecture of The Hindu Civil Services Aspirants’ Club in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Jabeen Fathima, IRS, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, H.B. Balakrishna, Principal, Global Academy of Technology, and Sammrat B., senior faculty (social issues and internal security), Shankar IAS Academy, at the guest lecture of The Hindu Civil Services Aspirants’ Club in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The Hindu Civil Services Aspirants’ Club organised the second Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) guest lecture session at the Global Academy of Technology in R.R. Nagar on Wednesday, in association with Shankar IAS Academy.

Jabeen Fatima J., Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, delivered the guest lecture and encouraged students to prepare for the Civil Services examinations by cultivating their reading and time-management skills. She shared her journey from an engineering student at PES to an UPSC aspirant and ultimately a Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax.

“Choose your friends wisely and keep them close. This was a very important takeaway for me during my time in Delhi. Even when a friend faced setbacks, we offered ideas and assistance because friends understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses better than anyone else. They truly become invaluable assets,” advised Ms. Fatima.

“The exam process is truly enjoyable. It teaches you how you can study. It tells you to read a newspaper in which you see a current affair that is happening or an event. Through this UPSC Civil Services preparation, you understand the nitty-gritties of the event. This kind of holistic understanding of any subject prepares you to learn any subject. It doesn’t require that a particular degree student can only appear for this exam. Any undergraduate student can appear,” she said.

She concluded by encouraging the students to follow their passion, and to be grateful for the support of their parents and friends.

Sammrat B., representative of Shankar IAS Academy, spoke on the fundamentals of UPSC exams and cleared the doubts of the students.

Published - October 24, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.