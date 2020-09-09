Cubbon Park opens for vehicular traffic despite protests

The locks on the gate outside Cubbon park were covered with these masks by activists who don’t want vehicles to be allowed inside the park. Photo: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru’s prime green space, Cubbon Park, was opened for vehicular traffic on Wednesday morning following an order from the State government.

The park was closed for vehicular movement since imposition of the lockdown.

Citizen groups have been demanding prohibition of entry of vehicles inside the park. When the gates were opened for motorists in the morning, some citizen activists staged a protest.

A senior official of the Horticulture Department said, “On Tuesday evening, the Disaster Management Authority headed by the Chief Secretary took a decision to allow vehicular movement and we have gone by that. The park was closed for traffic movement for close to six months. Traffic has been allowed from Hudson Circle and other sides.”

Some government agencies have also been advocating prohibiting traffic movement inside the park located in the Central Business District. The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) had written to the government recently recommending preservation of the green space and banning motorised vehicles.

The BBMP Council too passed a resolution supporting the citizen groups.

However, the city traffic police asked the government to allow traffic, reasoning that banning of vehicles in the park would result in traffic congestion in CBD areas.

People also vented their ire against the state government on social media: “The State government has failed the citizens of Bengaluru. Across the globe, central parks in the city are preserved, but in Bengaluru traffic movement and parking of vehicles are al allowed,” said one citizen.