Cubbon Park may soon become a memory, say environmental activists

The Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association staged a protest on Sunday against the proposed high-rise building set to come up on the premises of Cubbon Park.

“Cubbon Park was initially 300 acres, but over the years, it has been reduced to 160 acres. If we let these encroachments continue, we will lose a major green space of our city,” said S. Umesh, president of the Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association.

Centenarian and freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy, who participated in the protest, said, “If citizens do not oppose such moves by the government, Cubbon Park will soon become a memory. If you want Bengaluru to survive, you must save Cubbon Park. I’m not concerned about myself. I’m more concerned about the generations to come. We must not let the constructions continue. If they want a building, let them build it on our graves.”

Members of Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association protesting at Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar statue against construction of a new multi-storey building in Cubbon Park, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K_MURALI_KUMAR

Hundreds of walkers and joggers gathered at the park to express their love for the green space and the need to save it.

“We all know where the world is headed in terms of climate change. In times like this, cutting down trees in breathing spaces of the city is not a smart idea. Many people come here to de-stress, and destroying such spaces will affect mental health too,” said Akanksha S., a strategist and a frequent visitor to the park.

Rajni Santosh, a member of Extinction Rebellion- an environmental conservation organisation, said that the government and citizens should work towards regenerating our resources and not degenerate them, and emphasised the importance of urban forests in a city.

Mr. Umesh added that the association plans to form a human chain around the old office of the Election Commission in Cubbon Park on November 10. “We want to meet the Chief Secretary. We will also take the legal route against the order. They say they will not cut down trees, but how can you construct a building in a park without chopping trees?”