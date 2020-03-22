Bengaluru

Cubbon Park, Lalbagh closed

Cubbon Park, Bengaluru

Cubbon Park, Bengaluru   | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

Lalbagh and Cubbon Park have been shut till further orders. While Lalbagh has been shut since Saturday morning, Cubbon Park closed its doors to the public in the evening.

Senior officials of the Horticulture Department, which maintains both the parks, said there has been no date set for its reopening. “The department will take a call depending on the situation,” a senior official said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2020 10:30:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/cubbon-park-lalbagh-closed/article31133653.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY