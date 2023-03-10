Cuba looks forward to attract more tourists, investors and entrepreneurs from India  

March 10, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

In the last year, around 3,800 Indian tourists visited the island country Cuba in contrast to over 29,000 Non-Resident Indian (NRI) tourists visiting the country. The Cuban Embassy officials believe that the distance between India and Cuba and the lack of promotion of Cuba as a tourist destination here, are the major reasons why they do not see enough Indian tourists. However, to attract more Indians, Cuba is taking up some measures including an attempt to shorten the travel time.

“Tourism is one of the main industries and major source of income to Cuban economy. Unfortunately, we do not see as many Indian tourists as we would like to. The distance which involves changing flights in Paris, Istanbul, Madrid or Toronto might be the reason why Indian tourists avoid Cuba,” said Alejandro Simancas Marin, Ambassador of Cuba in India.

Mr. Marin spoke to The Hindu on the sidelines of the India-Cuba Trade Conference in the city. He also said that from beaches to beautiful mountains to culture and history, Cuba had everything that Indian tourists look out for. “Most importantly, we have very friendly Cuban people. We are working very hard to see more Indian tourists. But, we still need better promotions here. We are working with tour agencies in both the countries to sell a variety of tour packages of Cuba to Indian tourists,” he said.

Asif Iqbal, president of Indian Economic Trade Organisation (IETO) said that steps were being taken to establish direct air connections to Cuba. “Over years, the number of Indian tourists visiting Cuba has increased by 25-30%. We are looking to get direct flights to Panama as we do not have them currently. The plan is in works with Air India to establish these routes,” he said.

Women’s day celebrations

A women’s delegation headed by Deborah Rivas Saavedra, Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade, Cuba, also held Women’s day celebrations during the conference. Women achievers from India across various sectors were also given awards by the Cuban delegation during the event.

Speaking during the event, Ms. Saavedra said that Cuba had updated its economic models to attract more foreign investment and increase its exports and thereby, increase its income. She also said that there were more than 700 opportunities in different sectors such as renewable energy, tourism, biotech and others for Indian investors and entrepreneurs.

“The political and diplomatic relations between India and Cuba have always been on a higher level. With these opportunities, we look to stimulate our economic relations with India,” she said.

She also said that as Cuba has prioritised the move towards clean, renewable energy, there are specific incentives to investments in that area. India is helping Cuba to set up two projects – a wind energy park of 50 MW and a solar power project with a capacity of 75 MW, it was mentioned during the conference. Ms. Saavedra spoke about food production and said that India had a lot of potential to help Cuba with agriculture.