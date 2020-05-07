Bengaluru

C.T. Ravi suggests setting up 24x7 helpline for NRIs

Listing measures to provide relief to those from the State who are staying abroad, Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi has suggested setting up a 24x7 helpline on the lines of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

In a press release here, the Minister listed these measures to be initiated, based on feedback from his interaction on May 2 with Indians staying abroad.

As many as 55 persons from 34 countries had participated in it, he said. He suggested that the countries should be convinced to extend the visa of Indian students till the completion of their academic year. Embassies in Europe and Africa, where the number of Kannadigas is less, should be requested to facilitate registration of those people, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 7, 2020 7:54:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/ct-ravi-suggests-setting-up-24x7-helpline-for-nris/article31523072.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY