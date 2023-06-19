CSIR-4PI to organise ‘One Week One Lab’ campaign from July 10

June 19, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Fourth Paradigm Institute (CSIR-4PI) is organising a One Week One Lab campaign from July 10 to 15.

The One Week One Lab is a countrywide initiative of CSIR following the suggestion of Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh, to showcase the technological breakthroughs and scientific innovations of CSIR.

The curtain raiser of CSIR-4PI’s One Week One Lab campaign is slated for June 21 with the inauguration of a centralised CSIR SuperComputing facility by Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General CSIR. This facility will cater to the traditional as well as AI computing computational needs of CSIR laboratories with an enhanced total peak performance of 4.2 Peta-flops.

The Bengaluru-based CSIR-4PI, according to its head Dr. Sridevi Jade is a young and vibrant organisation committed to promoting data-driven translational research in CSIR labs with the aim to be the one-stop destination for all Data Science, AI, ML, DL, and Cyber Infrastructure needs of CSIR.

The One Week One Lab campaign of CSIR-4PI will showcase the lab with events such as Scientist-student connect, interaction with college youth, stakeholders connect, academia-industry panel discussion, science outreach-roadshow, and open day for farmers.

The campaign will culminate with the foundation day celebrations of CSIR-4PI on July 15.