CS instructs officials of various departments to immediately carry out work to decongest traffic  

November 21, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma ordered officials to asphalt 107 roads in the city, install 210 streetlights, repair 47 streetlights, clear 33 black spots, correct 427 unscientific road humps, and carry on many other such civic works in a meeting held to discuss the measures to decongest traffic on Monday.

The meeting was attended by officials of the BBMP, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), the BMTC, the BMRCL, the DULT, the BDA, the Smart City, and other departments concerned.

The officials were also instructed to immediately close the remaining potholes on the important arterial, sub-arterial, and ward roads while also telling them to speed up the work on the potholes which were geo-tagged by the BTP.

It was further decided that the officials should inspect and come up with solutions for those roads which get inundated during rains, where some kinds of corrective measures have already been taken.

The BTP had identified a total of 112 manholes, above the road level, which could lead to accidents. Accordingly, 53 such manholes have been repaired by the BWSSB while 59 more have to be repaired.

Ms. Sharma asked the officials concerned to take up this work immediately.

The BBMP and the BTP officials were also instructed to collaborate and clear the abandoned vehicles on roads and pavements. While some measures have already been taken up to decongest the 10 problematic junctions in the city (including Silk Board, Hebbal, and Goraguntepalya Junctions) by various departments, the CS said that the implementation of the remaining measures should be completed soon.