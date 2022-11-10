Cryogenic engine indigenously developed for LVM3 passes hot test: ISRO

According to the space agency, in addition to the hot test, a 3D printed LOX and LH2 turbine exhaust casings were inducted in the engine for the first time

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 10, 2022 11:46 IST

A file photo of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)‘s heaviest rocket LVM3-M2 taking off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, on October 23, 2022.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the hot test of CE20 cryogenic engine. The CE20 cryogenic engine is indigenously developed for LVM3, which was previously called the GSLV-Mk3.

According to the space agency, CE20 cryogenic engine is indigenously developed for LVM3. It was subjected to successful hot test at an uprated thrust level of 21.8 tonne for the first time on November 9. This will enhance the LVM3 payload capability up to 450 kg with additional propellant loading. The major modifications carried out on this test article compared to previous engines was introduction of Thrust Control Valve (TCV) for thrust control.

ISRO said that in addition to the hot test, a 3D printed LOX and LH2 turbine exhaust casings were inducted in the engine for the first time.

During this test, the engine operated with ~20t thrust level for first 40s, then thrust level was increased to 21.8t by moving thrust control valve. During the test, engine and facility performance was normal and required parameters were achieved, according to ISRO.

