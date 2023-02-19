ADVERTISEMENT

CRS inspection on Carmelaram-Heelalige doubling line today 

February 19, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

                                                                                                                    

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (Southern Circle) will conduct statutory inspection of speed trials of a special train between Carmelaram and Heelalige for a distance of 10.5 km.

On this stretch, the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (KRIDE) has completed the doubling of the line. The stretch is part of a doubling project between Baiyappanahalli and Hosur.

In a public notice issued by the KRIDE, it stated that the inspection will be carried out on Monday. On the newly-laid track, the train will run at a speed of 120 kmph and, subsequently regular trains will be introduced on this line.

The notice cautioned the public not to trespass on the railway line as it would endanger their lives. The notice also stated those who violated the rules would be prosecuted.

Once completed, the project will help in running more commuter trains between Bengaluru Cantonment and Hosur, connecting the Electronics City.

The doubling of the line is expected to speed up train movement between Bengaluru and Hosur. The KRIDE will give a facelift to Bellandur, Heelalige, and Anekal stations and a new station will be built at Huskur. 

