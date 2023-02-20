ADVERTISEMENT

CRS authorises train operations on new line

February 20, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After inspecting the newly constructed line (doubling) between Carmelaram and Heelalige, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Abhai Kumar Rai, has authorised operations of passenger trains and goods traffic on it.

The Rail Infrastructure Development Company(Karnataka) Limited (KRIDE) is implementing the doubling project from Baiyappanahalli to Hosur and the new line inspected on Monday is part of the 48 km doubling project.

The distance between Carmelaram and Heelalige is 10 km. The doubling project was sanctioned in 2018-19 by the Railway Board as a cost sharing project: 50% each by the Railway Ministry and the Karnataka government. The total cost of the project is ₹498 crore.

The CRS has authorised to run trains at maximum speed of 90 kmph and 15 kmph on loop lines.

A release from the KRIDE stated that the new station building has been built at Heelalige with two platforms and amenities for passengers have been provided. A foot overbridge will be provided shortly.

“The project eliminates/reduces train crossing at Carmelaram station as all trains towards Hosur will stop and go (non-stop trains will go through) and ease out road movement at Carmelaram level crossing gate. It will also facilitate introduction of additional train services between Baiyappanahalli to Hosur,” stated the release.

