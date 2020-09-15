Bengaluru

Criminal complaint against malpractice during NLAT

NLAT was conducted for admission to UG and PG courses at NLSIU, which decided to opt out of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) this year.

| Photo Credit: K_MURALI_KUMAR

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has said that it has lodged a criminal complaint against those who were allegedly involved in malpractices during the National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) 2020.

According to an NLSIU release, “We aim to eliminate any and every candidate who has indulged in any malpractice from further consideration in the admission process. Some cases of examination malpractice deserve criminal investigation and the university has already lodged a criminal complaint against some actors.”

The release also states that NLSIU has a zero tolerance policy for examination malpractice in NLAT 2020 that was held on September 12 and the re-test that was held on September 14. It has also said that they have access to a comprehensive record of candidate conduct during the exam.

“This policy builds on the Online Proctoring Protocol and the Candidate Guide for Online Assessment, which were made available to all candidates before the exam,” it said.

NLSIU had disqualified a few candidates during the examination. However, a few candidates had claimed that the proctoring was ineffective as many were constantly being warned even when they were working on problems.

Further, NLSIU has claimed they have been subjected to an “orchestrated and malicious vilification campaign that rests on speculation, lies and outright fabrication.” It further stated that they have been falsely accused of being exclusionary.

