‘Crime in 2022 yet to breach pre-pandemic levels in Bengaluru’

January 04, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Though the city recorded a marginal rise in the number of heinous crimes in 2022 compared to the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, it is yet to breach pre-pandemic levels of 2019, according to the crime statistics presented by City Police Commissioner C.H. Pratap Reddy on Wednesday.

Mr. Reddy said that the city police have maintained their track record and solved most of the heinous cases reported.

Analysing the murder cases in 2022, Mr. Reddy said a majority of the incidents occurred due to personal enmity, property disputes or illicit affairs. However 17 out of the total 172 murder cases this year are due to murder for gain and the police have cracked all the cases, he said.

Elaborating on crimes against women and children, Mr. Reddy said that 153 rape cases were registered in 2022 and 149 were related to love, marriage, live-in-relationships, and the accused were related to the victims.

“Other cases include the bike taxi customer gangrape, a homealone woman raped in Pulikeshinagar, housekeeping staff raped by school bus driver in Chandra Layout and they have been detected,” he said, also observing that cases related to dowry harassment, domestic violence, and POCSO Act, 2012 had seen a 30% increase compared to the previous year.

Data shows BCP recorded 8,773 incidents in the Cyber Information Report (CIR) system, of which they disposed of 7,734 incidents and froze 13.06 crore from different bank accounts.

Out of 600 foreigners staying illegally in and around the city, the police have tracked 34 of them and deported them back to their countries. Another set of 50 have been traced and sent to the detention centre, and are awaiting deportation procedure to kick in.

The city police have recovered narcotics worth ₹89.5 crore, the highest ever for the city, the Commissioner said.

Giving an update on the use of technology in policing in the city, Mr. Reddy said BCP had cracked 169 critical cases using the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System and were effectively using Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems to track down habitual offenders on the run. He also said BCP had installed 4,100 CCTV cameras in the city under the Safe City Project.