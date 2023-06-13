ADVERTISEMENT

Cricketer’s Instagram account hacked

June 13, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Cybercrime police are on the lookout for a hacker who hacked into the Instagram account of Indian cricketer Yash Dayal to upload a controversial post last Monday.

The incident came to light when Mr. Dayal failed to log in to his account. A few minutes later, his friend called him to inform that a controversial post had been uploaded from his ID relating to “love Jihad” targeting a particular community. He also shared a screenshot of the post on his WhatsApp number.

Mr. Dayal immediately informed the central division cybercrime police who registered a case against unknown person charging him under section 66 (sending offensive information using a computer or any other electronic device) for further investigations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Dayal plays for IPL representing Gujarat Titans.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US