Cricketer’s Instagram account hacked

June 13, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Central Cybercrime police are on the lookout for a hacker who hacked into the Instagram account of Indian cricketer Yash Dayal to upload a controversial post last Monday.

The incident came to light when Mr. Dayal failed to log in to his account. A few minutes later, his friend called him to inform that a controversial post had been uploaded from his ID relating to “love Jihad” targeting a particular community. He also shared a screenshot of the post on his WhatsApp number.

Mr. Dayal immediately informed the central division cybercrime police who registered a case against unknown person charging him under section 66 (sending offensive information using a computer or any other electronic device) for further investigations.

Mr. Dayal plays for IPL representing Gujarat Titans.

