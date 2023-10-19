HamberMenu
Cricket World Cup: Bengaluru Metro to issue paper tickets

In a release, BMRCL stated that the paper tickets will be issued on match days- October 20, 26 , November 4, 9 and 12

October 19, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

:

During the cricket World Cup matches in Bengaluru, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will provide ₹50 return journey paper tickets from Cubbon Park or M.G. Road stations to all other metro stations.

In a release, BMRCL stated that the paper tickets will be issued on match days - October 20, 26, November 4, 9, and 12 - a total of five days. The tickets will be made available for sale in all metro stations on these days from 7 a.m. onwards.

The tickets are valid for single journeys originating at Cubbon Park and M.G. Road stations to any other metro station only on the same day of issue from 4 p.m. onwards, a release stated.

The BMRCL has also arranged QR code tickets at nominal rates with a discount of 5% purchased on the day of the match and valid for the whole day.

Karnataka / bengaluru

