Bengaluru

Cricket betting: Three arrested

The CCB sleuths have arrested three persons who were allegedly running betting for Indian Premier League (IPL) matches being held in the UAE.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials raided a place at Gandhinagar on Friday and recovered ₹9.5 lakh in cash.

According to the police, the accused Bhavesh Jain, 38; Aravind Jain, 40; and Vimal Jain, 40, are businessmen from Nagartpet and were running the gambling racket during IPL cricket matches to earn extra money. The accused would run the gambling operation through an app and collect money online from punters. The accused were caught while collecting bets for the match played between Delhi Capitals and CSK teams.

The police also seized mobile phones from the accused to ascertain whether they are linked to any inter-State gambling racket.

