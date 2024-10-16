Crew struck in traffic, one flight delayed at KIA

Incessant rainfall on Tuesday resulted in heavy flooding on the main road leading to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

The Bengaluru Traffic Police issued an advisory stating that there was heavy flooding on KIA Road (Bellary Road) at Hunasamaranahalli.

It added that traffic towards the airport was severely affected and requested commuters to plan their travel accordingly and use alternative routes.

A traffic jam led to a delay in the departure of one flight as the airline crew could not make it on time. “One flight was delayed for about 30 minutes as the crew was stuck in traffic. Apart from that, two other flights were delayed for a few minutes. However, there were no significant delays as we consider a flight to be delayed only if its departure is delayed by over 30 minutes. Hence, only one flight was delayed,” said airport sources.

Though there were long traffic jams, airport sources said there were no significant delays owing to the late arrival of passengers.

“As advisories were issued in advance, many passengers arrived at the airport well within the stipulated time,” sources said.