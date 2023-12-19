Credentialise all documents like khata certificates, building plans with QR code for online e-verification: Karnataka High Court directs BBMP

December 19, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to credentialise all the documents, including khata certificates, sanctioned building plants, tax-paid receipts, etc, issued to the public by generating QR code on such documents to enable the public and the BBMP itself to check authentication through online e-verification.

Like DigiLocker

Also, the Court asked the BBMP to evolve a mechanism to allow the citizens to store BBMP’s documents in digital repositories like DigiLocker so that citizens can avail various services from both government and private agencies through e-verification of such documents.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued direction while allowing a petition filed by Sharmada B.K., a dentist and a resident of Banashankari 1st Stage.

The Court issued the direction on noticing that the BBMP itself had questioned genuineness of a khata certificate of a property, jointly owned by the petitioner since 2013 with her parents, when she had in 2021 applied for changing the khata to her name based on the registered deed through which her parents gave up their rights on the property in her favour.

Not just that, the BBMP had also claimed that a couple had filed an objection for changing khata in her name. However, the couple, D.N. Ramananda and his wife Geetha, residents of HSR Layout, in response to court’s notice, clarified that they had not filed any objection on petitioner’s application but it was BBMP on its own that had raised objection. However, the couple claimed that they had purchased the property in 1999 and khata is in their names.

A strange case

The Court found it a strange case as the BBMP had not only claimed that it had no records of khata in its file as claimed by the petitioner but also alleged that khata certificate produced by the petitioner was “fabricated and false” even though the digital data of self assessment of property tax stood in the name of the petitioner and her parents.

On verification of the digital data on BBMP’s website, the Court found that property tax payment data displayed names of the petitioner and her parents. The Court also noticed that PID number on property tax website does not match with the names of the couple, who claimed to have purchased property in 1999.

Not a stray case

Pointing out that it is not a stray case in which genuineness of khata certificate issued by the BBMP on a piece of paper is questioned, the Court said that it is the high time for the civic body to have facility of credentialisation of documents through e-verification.

The Court also directed the BBMP Chief Commissioner to take appropriate action against the assistant revenue officer of Padmanabha Nagar sub-division for misleading the court on khata details of the petitioner. While directing the BBMP to change the khata to petitioner’s name within 30 days, the Court gave liberty to the couple to litigate before the civil court on their grievance.

