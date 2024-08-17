GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Crane operator wanted for murder of live-in partner found dead in Bengaluru

Published - August 17, 2024 08:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old crane operator, who was wanted by the city police for allegedly killing his live-in partner, was found dead at his workplace, a private firm in Doddakammanahalli, on Saturday morning.

Mahesh Kumar was accused of murdering his partner Meena, 40, a domestic worker on Friday. According to the police, the crime took place at their shared residence in Hulimavu. Meena’s body was discovered by her elder son, a daily wage worker, who returned home in the evening to find her lying dead in a pool of blood with severe head injuries.

Her partner Mahesh Kumar was missing and the police launched an operation to track him down. On Saturday morning, the firm’s security guard found Mahesh dead inside the office, said the police.

Meena, originally from Chickballapur, separated from her husband two decades ago and moved to Bengaluru, where she worked as a maid. Mahesh Kumar, a native of Mumbai, had been working as a crane operator for the private company at Doddakammanahalli.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can seek help from Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104)

