Crane at metro construction site collapses on service road near Silk Board  

July 08, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - Bengaluru

A crane that was carrying steel rods for piling work of Bangalore Metropolitan Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) near Silk Board junction toppled on its side causing traffic snarls on the service road from HSR Layout, and BTM Layout towards Madiwala on Friday. No injuries were reported at the spot.

The accident occurred between 8 to 8.15 p.m. on the service road near the down ramp of the Silk Board flyover. “The work was going on to fit metal gauges into the ground when the crane skidded and fell on its side. There must have been a stone beneath the crane or in between the tires which gave way and led to the mishap,” said Sujeetha Salman, DCP, Traffic, South Division.

While the commuters going from BTM Layout to Madiwala were directed to proceed via 14th main HSR Layout, and those going from HSR Layout towards Madiwala, were asked to go via BTM Layout until the service road was cleared.

“Although there were traffic snarls immediately after the incident, the BMRCL officials and us (BTP) worked together and gave diversions. The crane was removed, and traffic on the road was restored by 11 p.m.” Ms. Salman added.

She also confirmed that while the driver of the crane suffered no injuries, no vehicles were also damaged in the mishap.

Speaking to The Hindu, a BMRCL official said, “The crane slipped during the work and the caging had tilted. The contractor and engineer are on the job to set it right.”