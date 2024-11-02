Cracker injuries: Eye hospitals in Bengaluru see 30 more cases

Thirty more cases of cracker-related eye injuries were reported in the city on Saturday (November 2, 2024). A 12-year-old girl from North Bengaluru, who was injured while she was trying to light a firecracker , is likely to suffer partial vision loss in her left eye.

Doctors at the State-run Minto Ophthalmic Hospital that saw nine cases on Saturday (November 2, 2024), all of which are children, said the total number of cases seen in the hospital from October 28, 2024 are nearing 40. While five of the nine seen at this government hospital on Saturday (November 2, 2024) have suffered grievous injuries, including epithelial defects and corneal tears, doctors said they are likely to suffer significant reduction in vision in one eye. Doctors said one child has been admitted for treatment.

Rohit Shetty, chairman of Narayana Nethralaya (NN), where the 12-year-old girl is being treated, said it is unfortunate that over 80% of the cracker injury cases seen this time are children. “Despite several awareness initiatives, it is unfortunate that parents leave children unattended while bursting crackers. Moreover, most of the patients that we are seeing are telling us that the crackers they lit, bursted in a moment without giving them any time to move aside,” the doctor said.

While some eye hospitals were closed on Saturday for Deepavali, Sankara Eye Hospital and Shekar Eye Hospital saw three cases each. While two of the cases in Sankara were children, Shekar hospital saw a 13-year-old girl with sub conjuctival haemorrhage.