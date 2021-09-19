Crackdown on drunk driving resumes after easing of curbs

Following a series of fatal road accidents, the Bengaluru Traffic Police resumed its special drive against drunk driving. On Friday night, from 9.30 p.m. to a little after midnight, the police caught as many as 44 motorists driving under the influence of alcohol. They also registered over 1,400 cases of various violations including performing wheelies and stunts, rash and negligent driving, overspeeding, etc.

Precautionary measure

The drive had been suspended as a precautionary measure during the peak of the pandemic, but with most restrictions eased, the police decided to resume these checks given that an increasing number of people are taking their cars out in violation of night curfew.

On August 31, seven youngsters — all between 20 and 30 years — were killed when the car they were in rammed into a wall at Koramangala. More recently, two friends who were standing next to their motorcycle on the lay-by at Electronics City flyover were mowed down by a speeding car and thrown off the bridge.

“Though FSL reports of these cases are yet to confirm whether the drivers were under the influence of alcohol, we have decided to crack the whip and enforce road safety and discipline among the motorists,” said B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic). He added that rash and negligent driving and consumption of alcohol are often the cause of fatal accidents.

Booked

Motorists caught during Friday’s drive have been booked for drunk driving. “Their vehicles and driving licenses were seized. The seized DLs will be sent to the RTO concerned with a recommendation for suspension,” said the police.