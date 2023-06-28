ADVERTISEMENT

Crackdown on bike stunts: Traffic police book youth for wheeling on busy Bengaluru road

June 28, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The West division of the Bengaluru Traffic Police has registered six cases against bike stunts in one week

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the busy Kengeri flyover, close to where a 19-years-old youth was caught performing bike stunts in broad daylight. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Continuing their drive against bike stunts, the Kengeri Traffic police on Tuesday, June 27, arrested a 19-years-old youth performing bike stunts on the busy Kenchenahalli main road in broad daylight.

Some motorists noticed the accused riding the scooter along with a pillion and performing stunts on the busy road, posing a threat to other road users. A video was recorded and uploaded on social media tagging the traffic police to take legal action.

Based on the complaint, the Kengeri traffic police formed a special team and tracked down the accused, identified as Pavan R., a resident of Srinivas Colony, Kengeri. The police also seized his vehicle and found that he had altered the vehicle to perform bike stunts.

The vehicle documents have been confiscated and sent to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) concerned with a recommendation to suspended his license and registration certificate.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic West) Sumana Penneker said, “Under this drive we have registered as many as six cases this week. We receive complaints mostly through Twitter and have intensified the drive to ensure safe roads for motorists and pedestrians.”

