Building in police quarters is tilting

BENGALURU

16 October 2021 16:57 IST

It is located near Binny Mills

Reaidents of a seven-storey apartment block at police quarters, near Binny Mills, in Bengaluru say that the building has tilted. A wide gap can be seen on the 7th floor of the building, which goes all the way down till the basement.

The complex was inaugurated in 2018.

The block, which is tilting, houses 32 families. Efforts are on to evacuate residents from the building.

Residents noticed that B block, which is home to 32 families, is tilting on October 16, 2021. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar