CPR demo at IPL match in Bengaluru by Manipal Hospital

April 25, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - BENGALURU

The demonstration was organised by doctors of Manipal Hospital to highlight the importance of timely action during a heart health emergency, and saving lives through CPR

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of a demonstration of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The demo in Bengaluru was organised before the IPL T20 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 23, 2023.

A cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) demonstration was held at M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru before the IPL T20 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 23.

The demonstration was organised by doctors of Manipal Hospital to highlight the importance of timely action during a heart health emergency, and saving lives through CPR.

The hospital had invited about 20 transplant recipients and donors to cheer for RCB.

