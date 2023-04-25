April 25, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - BENGALURU

A cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) demonstration was held at M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru before the IPL T20 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 23.

The demonstration was organised by doctors of Manipal Hospital to highlight the importance of timely action during a heart health emergency, and saving lives through CPR.

The hospital had invited about 20 transplant recipients and donors to cheer for RCB.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fan frenzy for IPL tickets in Bengaluru Cricket fans queue up outside Chinnaswamy stadium to buy tickets ahead of the IPL 2023 cricket match on Sunday, in Bengaluru on March 31, 2023. | Video Credit: K Murali Kumar

ADVERTISEMENT