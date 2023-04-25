A cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) demonstration was held at M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru before the IPL T20 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 23.
The demonstration was organised by doctors of Manipal Hospital to highlight the importance of timely action during a heart health emergency, and saving lives through CPR.
The hospital had invited about 20 transplant recipients and donors to cheer for RCB.
