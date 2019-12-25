CPI office premises in Bengaluru attacked

The Communist Party of India (CPI) state headquarters situated in Vaiyyalikaval area in Bengaluru was attacked in the wee hours of Wednesday by a group of men who set fire to six bikes parked on the office premises.

There was a family of four adults, two children, along with five youth activists and students staying at the office at the time of the attack. However, no one was injured.

By the time inmates rushed out, the gang fled the scene. The inmates doused the fire before alerting the police, who visited the spot. The police have collected CCTV footage from a neighbouring house for further investigation.

G. Babu, Assistant Secretary, Bengaluru District, termed it “an attack on democratic rights and right to resist.”

He alleged that, “The incident has direct links to the party’s involvement in the resistance to CAA and NRC proposed by Central Government.”

The party workers are staging a protest in Malleswaram Circle on Wednesday afternoon to condemn the attack.