CPI claims Sangh Parivar responsible for attack on state office in Bengaluru

Alleging that the Sangh Parivar is behind the recent attempt to set its State office in Bengaluru on fire, Communist Party of India (CPI) national general secretary D. Raja on Friday demanded the State Home Department to immediately initiate suitable action against those involved.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Mr. Raja said the CPI has given a call for a nationwide strike on January 8 against CAA and NRC. “We are calling upon the entire working class in the country to abstain from work on that day,” he said.

Prior to that, the party in association with all Left parties will start a week-long campaign against the Centres anti-people policies from January 1, he said.

Terming the State Governments u-turn on paying compensation to the victims of the police firing in Mangaluru as “shameful”, Mr. Raja demanded that the government should pay compensation to the victims immediately.

Chief Minsiter B.S. Yediyurappa, who had announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh to each of the two victims, later said that the compensation would be paid only if the investigation proves that the victims were innocent.